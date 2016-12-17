Amitabh Bachchan: most followed Indian actor on Twitter, crosses 24 million mark

Mumbai, December 17: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the most followed Indian actor on Twitter, has now scored a fan following of 24 million on the micro-blogging platform.

The 74-year-old thespian, who has given hits like “Sholay”, “Deewar”, “Black” and “Piku”, is ahead of actors Shah Rukh Khan who has 22.6 million, Salman Khan who has 20.7 million, Aamir Khan who has 19.3 million, Priyanka Chopra who has 15.8 million and Deepika Padukone who has 16.8 million.

Big B is just behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has 25.6 million Twitter followers.

On Friday night, Amitabh expressed his excitement over getting 24 million followers.

“24 million on Twitter ! BADUMBA,” he tweeted alongside a photograph of himself in which he can be seen wearing yellow sweater.

Amitabh will next be seen in filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s “Sarkar 3”.

The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee and Yami Gautam. IANS