Amitabh Bachchan wishes Rajinikanth greater glory and happiness on his 66th Birthday

Chennai, December 12: Superstar Rajinikanth turned 66 on Monday and megastar Amitabh Bachchan wished him greater glory, happiness and good health.

Both Rajinikanth and Sr. Bachchan have worked together in films such as “Hum”, ‘Geraftaar” and “Andhaa Kaanoon”.

They’ve remained good friends over the years.

Rajinikanth, meanwhile, has requested his fans to not celebrate his birthday as a token of respect for former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, who passed away last week.

On the career front, Rajinikanth is busy shooting for Shankar’s magnum opus, “2.O”. IANS