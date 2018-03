Starring Amitabh Bachchan as a former lawyer who comes out of retirement to defend a young woman accused of attempted murder after rejecting the sexual advances of her assailant, Pink easily held the top spot in its second weekend, reports forbes.com.

Banjo, the musical drama starring Riteish Deshmukh and Nargis Fakhri, fared the best of the Hindi debutantes without hitting any high notes while there were slow starts for Krishnadev Yagnik’s romantic comedyDays of Tafree, Leena Yadav’s rural-set drama Parched, Ajit Sinha’s satire Wah Taj and Devender Kumar Pandey’s historical dramaChapekar Brothers.

Telugu director Virinchi Varma’s Majnu, a romantic comedy of errors starring Nani, was one of the few bright spots of the weekend, further enhancing superstar Nani’s reputation with his third release this year following Gentleman and Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha.

The MGM/Sony remake of a remake The Magnificent Seven misfired, taking an estimated $360,000 on 480 screens, while Universal’s Bridget Jones’s Baby grossed just $50,000 from 60 playdates in a market which had not embraced the rom-com franchise. Warner Bros. did not report a figure for animated film Storks.

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and produced by Rashmi Sharma Films and Rising Sun Films, Pink minted 35.91 crore ($5.4 million) in its first week. In its second weekend the drama co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, newcomer Andrea Tariang and Angad Bedi fetched 15.21 crore ($2.28 million) to reach 51.12 crore ($7.6 million).

The response overwhelmed Bachchan, who waxed poetically on his blogover the weekend: “ The Pink revolution explodes unabated . Each passing hour brings with it a lament, a scream, a few tear drops and many exclamations. The people of the country and the undiluted responses they bestow is beyond imagination.”