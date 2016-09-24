‘Amma’ flown to Singapore for high sugar and kidney treatment

Chennai, Sep 24: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, admitted to Apollo Hospital late Thursday, will be flown to Singapore for high sugar and kidney treatment, a report said on Saturday.

Hospital authorities had on Friday said that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(AIADMK) leader has no fever now but is under observation.

On the other hand, party cadres in several places in the state held special prayers for her speedy recovery and good health.

Jayalalithaa had fever and suffered from dehydration on Thursday.

The Chief Minister “has no fever now and is taking normal diet”, a hospital statement said.

Meanwhile, ministers, as well as supporters of the AIADMK leader, were assembled in masses outside the hospital praying for her recovery.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent her a bouquet of flowers, wishing her a speedy recovery.

Thanking Modi for his kind gesture Jayalalithaa replied through a letter which said: “I thank you for the concern and good wishes you have expressed in the letter dated 23.9.2016.”

Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao in a letter to Jayalalithaa said: “It is worrying to learn that you are indisposed and hospitalised due to fever. My best wishes.”

“People’s prayers and God’s blessings are always with you. I wish you a speedy recovery and pray to God to bring you back in good health enabling you to continue your distinguished service to the people,” he added.

Jayalalithaa, in her reply to Rao, said: “I thank you for the concern and the kind sentiments that you have expressed in your letter dated 23.9.2016.”