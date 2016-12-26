Amma supporters put huge cut outs of Deepa Jayakumar at Coimbatore and Cuddalore

Chennai, Dec 26: Amid calls from party cadres for Deepa, niece of former chief Minister Jayalalithaa,to take on the mantle of AIADMK General Secretary, a huge cut out has been put at Kurichi area here by her supporters.

The cut out said that people are ready to accept the leadership of Deepa, “who has the blessings of Jayalalithaa.” Meanwhile another poster of Jayalalithaa’s long time aide Sasikala in Sundrapuram area was found blackened by some miscreants, police said, adding it was removed.

Posters hailing Sasikala and urging her to take over the reins of the party and some in support of Deepa had appeared all over the state about two weeks back.

The posters had described Sasikala as “Chinnaamma” as she is called by party workers and requested her to take up the leadership of AIADMK and guide the party.

Those supporting Deepa had described her as “Kulavilakku” (guiding lamp of Tamilians) and “Aala Pirandavale” (born to rule), incarnation of Amma, as Jayalalithaa was known among party cadres.

Sasikala, 60, had been a close aide of Jayalalithaa for three decades and was always seen as a power centre in AIADMK.