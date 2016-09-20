Amma Two wheeler service training centres to come up in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Sep 20: Fulfilling one of her poll-time promises, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa today announced setting up of ‘Amma Two-Wheeler Service Training Centres’ across the state.

The AIADMK supremo said that she had promised in her party’s election manifesto for the May 16 Assembly polls that such centres would be set up across the state. Accordingly, she has directed setting up such centres at 35 locations, Jayalalithaa said.

“In each of the centres, training will be imparted to 30 persons for three months and they will be provided with a monthly assistance of Rs 3,000,” she said in a statement.

The scheme will be implemented at a cost of Rs 1.65 crore.

Further, the government would set up a Centre of Excellence and five skill development institutes under Public Private Partnership mode with Siemens and Designtech at an estimated cost of Rs 546.84 crore, she said.