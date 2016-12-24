Amma’s R K Nagar assembly seat notified vacant

Chennai, Dec 24: The high profile R K Nagar Assembly constituency in the city,has been notified as vacant following the demise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on December five.

Speaker P. Dhanapal on Friday notified the vacancy in the Assembly in the RK Nagar constituency following the death of J. Jayalalithaa, who had represented the seat till her demise on December 5.

The Assembly Secretariat has consequently pasted a small notice on her seat saying, ‘Vacant’. Speaker Dhanapal has sent the vacancy intimation to the Chief Electoral Officer, who will soon set the ball rolling for holding a bye-election in RK Nagar.