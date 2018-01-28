Ammonia gas leaks near school in Kochi
Kochi/Kerala, January 28: Students from a central school at Kochi’s Willingdon Island were evacuated on Saturday after they complained of suffocation due to an alleged ammonia gas leak.
The police said gas allegedly leaked from a tanker lorry.
No casualty has been reported in the incident.
Police said it was not a major leak, and the situation was soon brought under control.
Students were admitted to a nearby hospital after they complained about breathing problems, nausea and irritation in the eyes, the police added.
