Amole Gupte’s ‘Sniff’ film inspires arcade game by Viaan Industries

Mumbai, Jan 31 : An arcade game inspired by Amole Gupte’s directorial project “Sniff” — a spy-superhero film — is in development.

Viaan Industries Ltd, a gaming company started by Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, has entered into a game development deal with Eros International, read a statement.

Commenting on this, Raj Kundra said: “Eros has always been a gamechanger in the industry and we are happy to partner with the studio to develop this unique arcade game that we hope will not only entertain but leave an indelible mark in the minds of gamers across the country.”

Eros will reserve full rights to exploit, publish and market the game, which is especially designed for the film, slated to release on May 5, 2017.

Ajit Thakur, CEO, Trinity Pictures, said: “This exclusive arcade game is a natural progression towards delivering on our promise of building true franchises in India. We see good potential in Viaan Studios developing this customized arcade game, and not just another mobile game, which can be enjoyed by kids and adults alike.

“We will be soon launching the Sniff game for our audiences to experience the film’s characters and their exploits.”

–IANS

