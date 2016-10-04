Amphetamine drug bust in Hyderabad : Bangalore scientist and two others arrested
HYDERABAD,Oct4: In a major drugbust, Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) officials have arrested a Bengaluru-based scientist and two others for cooking amphetamine in Hyderabad. The officials also seized 231 kilos of the narcotic substance, worth Rs 45 crore, and Rs 1.23 crore cash from their possession.
The NCB investigators nabbed Venkat Ramana Rao, 37, a scientist with a reputed chemical unit in Bengaluru, his wife Preethi, 35, and Venkat’s Hyderabad associateRavi Shankar Rao, 22. On a tip-off, the NCB sleuths apprehended Venkat and Ravi at Miyapur on September 30 while they were travelling in a vehicle and seized 221 kilos of highquality amphetamine powder from their possession. Based on the confession of the duo, the NCB sleuths raided Venkat’s house at Hebbagodi near Electronic City in Bengaluru on the same day and seized 10 grams of the contraband along with Rs 1.23 crore cash. The NCB sleuths arrested Venkat’s wife Preethi for attempting to hide the cash.