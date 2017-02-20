AMR Ramesh to recreate Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination on screen

Bengaluru, Feb 20: Kannada film director AMR Ramesh who has made some of critically acclaimed films like ‘Attahasa’, ‘Cyanide’, ‘Minchina Ota’, ‘Police Quarters’ is planning to recreate Rajiv Gandhi assassination on silver screen. The director has carved a niche for himself in Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi film industry through his realistic movies. He now gets prepared to bring a film on the former Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination which took place in 1991.

Ramesh’s last film-‘Attahasa’ starring Hattrick hero Shivaraj Kumar revolved around the life and times of forest brigand Veerappan.

He has already named the film as ‘Aaspota’ (human bomb) and it is said that to make the movie look as real as possible, the director has met few LLTE leaders.

On Saturday Mr. AMR Ramesh informed that he returned from Jaffna and Killinochi which is in Sri Lanka after successfully meeting top LTTE leaders. It can be recalled that it was the human bombs of LTTE who assassinated Rajiv Gandhi.

“My research on our film Aaspota in Kannada, (The movie will be named Human Bomb in Hindi, Manitha Vedigundu in Tamil) has almost come to an end. I have met former CBI chief Mr Karthikeyan and top police officials regarding this investigation. Now I am planning to start our film shoot from April. I sincerely thank everyone from bottom of my heart who are helping me in this huge task,” he wrote on his official Facebook page recently.