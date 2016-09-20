Amritsar: 5 dead after bus with 50 school students falls into canal

Amritsar, Sep 20: In a tragic accident, a school bus carrying 50 students fell into a canal in Amritsar today. The DAV school bus was heading towards Attari to drop off the students to their homes after school met with an accident and fell into the canal. Five bodies have been recovered, with 10 more students injured. Senior police officials and administration officers have reached the spot.

This comes a day 35 people died when the 50-seater bus they were travelling fell into a deep pond in Bihars Madhubani district.

