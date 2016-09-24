Amritsar woman elopes with lover, says family threatened to kill them

Amritsar,Sept24:A Facebook video, uploaded by one Bir Singh Randhawa, has emerged which shows a young woman stating that she willfully eloped with her lover and that her own family was threatening them. The Indian Express could not verify the authenticity of the video.

The woman, who identifies herself as Ritu, claims to be a resident of Adalsohi village in Amritsar, Punjab. In the video, she can be heard saying that she eloped with her lover Happy on September 15.

Ritu says that her family and people in her village were aware of her relationship with Happy. However, she alleged that her father, mother, brother and sister-in-law had threatened to kill both of them after they eloped.

She also says that if anything is to happen to them, then her family would be responsible for it and nobody else.

However, the identity of the uploader and his relation with the girl or any other person mentioned in the video is not clear. Also, the date on which the video was recorded could also not be ascertained.

Within hours of getting uploaded, the video has been shared more than 220 times and has been viewed by more than 9,500 people.