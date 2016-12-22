Amul ties up with Mobikwik for cashless transaction

Mumbai, Dec 22 Mobile wallet major MobiKwik in the wake of demonetisation and cash crunch, today announced its tie up with Amul, the Indian dairy cooperative for cash less transaction. The association will help customers of Amul in making cashless payments with MobiKwik at 7000 Amul outlets and 3 lac Amul Multi brand outlets & retailers across India.

R S Sodhi, Managing Director of Amul said, “In today’s less cash economy , through this pan India initiative we shall be accepting payments with MobiKwik wallet, from our millions of consumers to our more than 3 lac retailers and 7000 dealers of milk and dairy products. This will help us provide remunerative and quick returns to our 3.6 millions farmers or milk producers whose livelihood depends upon the sale of milk to the Amul cooperative structure.”

MobiKwik has been in the forefront of India’s cashless mission and with this tie up, the company will be catering to the 80k crore organised dairy market. Dairy is a daily requirement in India with milk and curd being the primary dietary preferences. Commenting about the initiative, Bipin Preet Singh, cofounder of MobiKwik said, ‘MobiKwik has become synonym to seamless payments and it is our constant endeavour to make MobiKwik payments ubiquitous.

Now, Amul product buyers across India can use MobiKwik to pay for their daily dairy buys. We are proud to help Indians in adapting to an evolved, less cash economy