New Delhi, Jan 30: Amulya Kumar Patnaik, currently a Special Commissioner, has been appointed the Delhi Police Commissioner, the Home Ministry announced on Monday.

Patnaik is a 1985 batch Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre IPS officer. He succeeds Alok Kumar Verma, who has been made the CBI chief.

–IANS