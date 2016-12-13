Amy Adams’s daughter checks on ‘cleavage

Los Angeles, Dec 13 : Actress Amy Adams says that her six-year-old daughter Aviana is always on “cleavage patrol” when she dresses up for awards ceremonies.

Aviana is constantly on the lookout to see if her mother is showing off too much of her assets when she dresses up for glitzy events.

“She’s a little concerned about this region. So sorry about that, Av. I was saying that ‘American Hustle’ ruined that for her – she’s like, ‘Oh, mama’,” Adams told people.com.

“Seeing the posters… she was like, ‘Ugh!’ So she’s now always on, like, cleavage patrol,” she added.

