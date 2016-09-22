Amy Jackson struggled with acne problem

Mumbai, Sep 22 : Bollywood actress Amy Jackson, who has been roped in as the face of Ponds Pimple Clear Face Wash, says she had an acne problem as a young girl and tried for a pimple-free face back then.

“Like most girls, I suffered from pimples too. I tried dozens of treatments but was never satisfied with any,” Amy said in a statement.

Skincare brand Pond’s has introduced Pond’s Pimple Clear Face Wash, a face cleansing innovation which is clinically proven to visibly reduce pimples in 3 days to give smooth, clearer skin.

Amy, who was last seen on the big screen in “Freaky Ali”, is the face of the new offering.

Talking about her association with the brand, Amy said: “Pond’s is a name that everyone is familiar with and I know that I can trust them when it comes to skincare. I look forward to Pond’s products to deliver better skincare for girls everywhere.”

On the film front, she will soon be seen in Rajinikanth starrer “2.o”.