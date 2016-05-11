Amy Jackson wants Nawazuddin to teach her Hindi

Mumbai, May 11: Actress Amy Jackson wants to take her “Ali” co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui to a lonely planet so that he can quickly teach her Hindi.

Asked at the fifth Lonely Planet Magazine Awards if there is anyone whom she wants to take to a lonely planet, Amy said: “Probably Nawaz (Nawazuddin) because I’ll learn my Hindi quickly then. I just finished a film with him so I’ll take him to learn Hindi quicker.”

“Ali” is directed by Sohail Khan and is a romantic comedy where Nawazuddin plays the title character and reportedly will shake a leg with Amy in the film.

Talking about her other projects, she said: “My next film is ‘2.0’ which is with Rajinikanth sir for which we are shooting currently” .

Amy’s last Hindi film was “Singh Is Bliing” opposite Akshay Kumar.