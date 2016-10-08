An NRI banker, Sanjay Nijhawan kills his wife in Britain after she asked him for a divorce

London, Oct 8 : An NRI banker, who stabbed his wife 124 times after she asked him for a divorce, has been found guilty of manslaughter in Britain, media reports said.

Investment banker Sanjay Nijhawan, 46, killed his wife Sonita Nijhawan, 38, with an axe and a knife in front of their four-year-old son at their $2.4 million (£2 million) mansion in Weybridge, Surrey, on May 21.

Nijhawan had quit his highly-paid job for Barclays Bank but had a mortgage of £670,000, the Daily Mail reported.

He was also diagnosed with depression months before the killing.

A doctor who assessed Nijhawan said the pressures had become too much and he snapped when his wife asked for a divorce.

“We built that house like Fort Knox, with burglar alarms, fire alarms, security to keep her safe from the outside world but little did we know the danger was from the inside,” the Telegraph quoted Chander Parkash, Sonita’s father.

Sonita had 124 significant injuries to her body including 40 cut and blunt force injuries to her head which were all likely to be caused by an axe.