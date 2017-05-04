Anand Mahindra buys Scorpio styled auto rickshaw from Kerala driver gifts him a mini truck!

Mumbai, May4:There is a popular saying that ‘Imitation is the best form of flattery’ and recently Anand Mahindra, the Executive Chairman of Mahindra Group was witness to one such situation. Mahindra recently gave a brand new Mahindra Supro Mini Truck to a Kerala-based auto driver named Sunil (last name unknown), in exchange for his rickshaw. What’s so special about the auto rickshaw, you ask? Well, Sunil had modified his auto rickshaw’s rear, to look like the rear of a Mahindra Scorpio; and, when Anand Mahindra found out about it, he asked his team to track the person down and bought the rickshaw from him, to be displayed at Mahindra and Mahindra’s museum, in return for the Supro.

All this started last month, on 19th March 2017, when a Twitterati, named Anil Panickar, Tweeted the image of the auto, tagging Anand Mahindra, saying how popular the Scorpio is among Indians.

Anand Mahindra, who seems to have been really impressed, by the modified auto, immediately replied to Panickar, thanking him for the image. Mahindra even asked him for his help, to locate the owner, so that he can buy the auto from him and also announced that he will give him a four-wheeler instead.

Now, over a month later, Anand Mahindra has finally tracked the owner down and, like the gentleman he is, stayed true to his words. He even posted the picture of Sunil, with the auto and his new Supro mini truck saying – “Here’s Sunil, the proud owner of the three-wheeler ‘Scorpio’, now a happy owner of a 4 wheeler.”