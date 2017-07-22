Hyderabad,July22:The Anandapuram police in Visakhapatnam registered a land grabbing case against Anakapalle MLA Peela Govind on Friday, after a complaint by a local tehsildar.

Tehsildar Easwar Rao was reported to have filed the complaint after receiving information from the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the Visakhapatnam land scam, dealing with alleged encroachments and land grabbing in the city.

The Hindu quoted Andandapuram police Circle Inspector R Govind Rao stating that Peela Govind and his associates grabbed 95.89 acres of government land, after allegedly tampering the revenue department’s land records.

Cases were registered under relevant sections of the IPC, along with charges like cheating and criminal conspiracy, the report added.

This also comes days after two women filed a land grabbing complaint against Govind and a few of his relatives.

A woman, Sheikh Adambi, along with her daughter, submitted a representation to city Police Commissioner T Yoganand, alleging that they were being threatened by the Anakapalle legislator.

In the complaint, the woman claimed that the MLA’s aides had picked her up along with her daughter, and confined them in the legislator’s house, where they were assaulted, and allegedly threatened by some unidentified men.

This case comes in the backdrop of a land scam that has been kicking up a storm in the district.

The scam deals with alleged encroachments on more than 1,000 acres of land in Madhurawada and Kommadi in Visakhapatnam, and tampering of records, with more than 100 complaints from across the district.

On June 11, days after the scam broke into light, the state government had formed an SIT consisting of Police, Revenue and Law Department officials to probe the issue.

However, this has not satisfied the Opposition parties, who are demanding a CBI probe into the scam.