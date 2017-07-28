Anchal police in Kollam district have arrested two persons, including a priest ,a forgery racket that provided fake degree certificates to clients

July 28, 2017 | By :
Anchal police in Kollam district have arrested two persons, including a priest ,a forgery racket that provided fake degree certificates to clients

Thiruvananthapuram,July28: Anchal police in Kollam district have arrested two persons, including a priest under CSI Diocese, on charges of running a forgery racket that provided fake degree certificates to clients. Rev Fr Franklin Das, 48, of Plavila Prayar House, Vattappara and Johnson, 39, of Anakkulam are the accused.According to the police, their racket was busted by the cops a few days ago during a raid conducted in lodges at Anchal as part of a routine combing drive. The police found Johnson in a lodge room equipped with a computer, printer and several rubber stamps in the name of various universities.

On further inspection, the police found out that he was engaged in making fake certificates. On questioning, Johnson told the police that he was engaged by Father Franklindas for the job. Following this Franklindas too was arrested.Anchal circle inspector Abhilash said that three more persons were involved in the racket

Tags: , ,
Related News
UP STF nab 23 people connected to racket of petrol pump owners using remote-controlled electronic chip cheating customers
UN peacekeepers run child sex racket in Haiti
Kolkata CID arrests old age home owner in child trafficking racket
DRI unearths drug smuggling racket from Mumbai to US,UK
Child trafficking racket stopped in Bhopal
Gold smuggling: Revenue Intelligence dept confirms busting racket smuggling 7000 kgs of gold in the last two years
Top