Anchal police in Kollam district have arrested two persons, including a priest ,a forgery racket that provided fake degree certificates to clients

Thiruvananthapuram,July28: Anchal police in Kollam district have arrested two persons, including a priest under CSI Diocese, on charges of running a forgery racket that provided fake degree certificates to clients. Rev Fr Franklin Das, 48, of Plavila Prayar House, Vattappara and Johnson, 39, of Anakkulam are the accused.According to the police, their racket was busted by the cops a few days ago during a raid conducted in lodges at Anchal as part of a routine combing drive. The police found Johnson in a lodge room equipped with a computer, printer and several rubber stamps in the name of various universities.

On further inspection, the police found out that he was engaged in making fake certificates. On questioning, Johnson told the police that he was engaged by Father Franklindas for the job. Following this Franklindas too was arrested.Anchal circle inspector Abhilash said that three more persons were involved in the racket