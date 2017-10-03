Anchal rape victim’s family exiled by villagers calling them immoral,KWC probes

Calling the famly as immoral ,the deceased girl’s family, including the mother, aunt and grandparents were allegedly forcefully evicted from their village by residents.

The accused Rajesh is reported to have molested girls before the Anchal victim. Rajeshs’s wife is testament to this fact.

Pointing out that the accused in the case was staying with the victim’s aunt without marrying her, the villagers alleged abused the family behaviour were responsible for what happened to the child and warned them from returning to the village.

“The investigation is under progress. We are questioning the accused for further evidences. The allegations raised by the public will also be verified by the team,” A. Abhilash, Anchal CI told Deccan Chronicle.

Last week, the child’s mother told the media that villagers had allegedly threatened them and warned of assault if they returned.

The girl’s body was found dumped in a rubber estate on September 28 under the Kulathupuzha police station limits. The workers of the estate, who arrived at around 6 am, found the girl’s body and informed the police.

The police have arrested Rajesh, a native of Chandanakkavu in Kulathupuzha in connection with the crime.

Rajesh,who is th uncle of the victim, had allegedly abducted the girl saying that he was accompanying the child to her tuition class.

The mother was exiled for he village without being present for her daughter’s funeral rites.

The deceased is Sreelakshmi , who is a class second student ,of LP school Eroor.

The village residents say that the family is also involved in the murder of SreeLakshmi.

The state women’s commission on Monday said that it will conduct a probe into the allegations raised by the family of the 7-year-old child who was brutally raped and suffocated to death at Anchal in Kollam.

The commission said that it will take immediate action after a detailed probe into the incident. The mother of the victim has alleged that she and her family members were not allowed to perform the last rituals to their child and locals have accused them of immoral trafficking and aiding and abetting the crime.