And the prize for World’s best Airline in 2016 goes to…..

London, July 13: Emirates airline was tabbed as the world’s best airline in 2016, according to the annual World Airline Awards published by Skytrax.

Emirates’ title came as last year’s winner – Qatar Airways – dropped to second place in the ratings, awarded at a Tuesday ceremony on the grounds of the Farnborough Airshow. Virgin America was the top ranked U.S. carrier, placing 25th overall in the global rankings.

The Skytrax awards are one of several annual consumer-focused rankings covering the airline industry. Earlier this month, Travel + Leisure magazine tabbed Singapore Airlines as the world’s top carrier. Emirates was the runner-up in those ratings. In May, JetBlue and Alaska Airlines continued their stranglehold atop the annual J.D. Power customer service satisfaction survey of North American carriers. A month before that, Virgin America took the top spot in another ranking – this one the 2016 Airline Quality Rating report.

As for the Skytrax awards, the win was the fourth overall title for Emirates.

“We are honored to be recognized by the prestigious Skytrax awards,” Emirates president Tim Clark said in a statement.

“Emirates has always put our customers at the heart of what we do, and we work hard to deliver the very best experience possible to our customers at every touchpoint, every day, all around the world,” Clark added. “The fact that these awards are based on the direct feedback from passengers is gratifying and wonderful recognition for all of the hard work that’s gone into creating the Emirates experience.”

The top 10 best airlines were named as:

Emirates Qatar Airways Singapore Airlines Cathay Pacific ANA All Nippon Airways Etihad Airways Turkish Airlines EVA Air Qantas Airways Lufthansa

Other winners included:

Transatlantic Airline: Lufthansa

Transpacific Airline: Eva Air

North American Regional Airline: Porter Airline

Airline Staff in Asia: ANA airlines

Regional European Airline: Aegean

Airline lounge: Star Alliance

Airline in Southern Europe: Turkish Airlines

Airline in Northern Europe: FinnAir

Airline in Western Europe: Lufthansa

Airline in Eastern Europe: Aeroflot

Airline in Africa: South African Airways

Airline in Australia/Pacific: Qantas

Airline in Central Asia: Air Astana

Airline in China: Hainan Airlines

Airline in Central America/Caribbean: Copa Airlines

Airline in S. America: LAN Airlines

Airline in N. America: Virgin America

Airline in Asia: Singapore Airlines

Airline in Middle East: Emirates

Airline in Europe: Turkish Airlines

Low-cost airline in Australia & Pacific: JetStar Airways

Low-cost airline in Asia: AirAsia

Low-cost airline in Central Asia & India: IndiGo

Low-cost airline in China: Spring Airlines

Low-cost airline in South America: Azul Brazil

Low-cost airline in North America: Virgin America

Low-cost airline in Europe: Norwegian

Lounge dining business class: Turkish

First class lounge dining: Air France

Airline staff service Africa: Ethiopia Airlines

Airline staff service Aus Pac: Qantas