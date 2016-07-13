And the prize for World’s best Airline in 2016 goes to…..
London, July 13: Emirates airline was tabbed as the world’s best airline in 2016, according to the annual World Airline Awards published by Skytrax.
Emirates’ title came as last year’s winner – Qatar Airways – dropped to second place in the ratings, awarded at a Tuesday ceremony on the grounds of the Farnborough Airshow. Virgin America was the top ranked U.S. carrier, placing 25th overall in the global rankings.
The Skytrax awards are one of several annual consumer-focused rankings covering the airline industry. Earlier this month, Travel + Leisure magazine tabbed Singapore Airlines as the world’s top carrier. Emirates was the runner-up in those ratings. In May, JetBlue and Alaska Airlines continued their stranglehold atop the annual J.D. Power customer service satisfaction survey of North American carriers. A month before that, Virgin America took the top spot in another ranking – this one the 2016 Airline Quality Rating report.
As for the Skytrax awards, the win was the fourth overall title for Emirates.
“We are honored to be recognized by the prestigious Skytrax awards,” Emirates president Tim Clark said in a statement.
“Emirates has always put our customers at the heart of what we do, and we work hard to deliver the very best experience possible to our customers at every touchpoint, every day, all around the world,” Clark added. “The fact that these awards are based on the direct feedback from passengers is gratifying and wonderful recognition for all of the hard work that’s gone into creating the Emirates experience.”
The top 10 best airlines were named as:
- Emirates
- Qatar Airways
- Singapore Airlines
- Cathay Pacific
- ANA All Nippon Airways
- Etihad Airways
- Turkish Airlines
- EVA Air
- Qantas Airways
- Lufthansa
Other winners included:
Transatlantic Airline: Lufthansa
Transpacific Airline: Eva Air
North American Regional Airline: Porter Airline
Airline Staff in Asia: ANA airlines
Regional European Airline: Aegean
Airline lounge: Star Alliance
Airline in Southern Europe: Turkish Airlines
Airline in Northern Europe: FinnAir
Airline in Western Europe: Lufthansa
Airline in Eastern Europe: Aeroflot
Airline in Africa: South African Airways
Airline in Australia/Pacific: Qantas
Airline in Central Asia: Air Astana
Airline in China: Hainan Airlines
Airline in Central America/Caribbean: Copa Airlines
Airline in S. America: LAN Airlines
Airline in N. America: Virgin America
Airline in Asia: Singapore Airlines
Airline in Middle East: Emirates
Airline in Europe: Turkish Airlines
Low-cost airline in Australia & Pacific: JetStar Airways
Low-cost airline in Asia: AirAsia
Low-cost airline in Central Asia & India: IndiGo
Low-cost airline in China: Spring Airlines
Low-cost airline in South America: Azul Brazil
Low-cost airline in North America: Virgin America
Low-cost airline in Europe: Norwegian
Lounge dining business class: Turkish
First class lounge dining: Air France
Airline staff service Africa: Ethiopia Airlines
Airline staff service Aus Pac: Qantas