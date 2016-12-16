Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu scolds govt officials on their scant use of cashless transactions
HYDERABAD:,Dec16 There was a distinct lack of activity when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu asked for a show of hands on how many top government officials have begun using cards instead of cash.
“A drunkard’s mind will not work if he doesn’t drink by evening. That (drinking) gives him the kick, so he has learned to make cashless transactions,” said Mr Naidu, highlighting that liquor shops have been quick adapters to the demonetization drive by adding point-of-sales or swipe machines to ensure they don’t lose customers on account of the current cash crunch.
Mr Naidu’s party is a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s coalition government; he has been appointed head of a committee with 13 members, including five other Chief Ministers tasked with promoting digital transactions across the country.