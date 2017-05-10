Andhra Minister Dr P Narayana's son Nishith, friend killed in road accident.

Hyderabad/Telangana, May 10: In a tragic development, Andhra Pradesh Minister Dr P Narayana’s son Nishith and his friend were killed in an accident in Jubilee hills here in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

Police said that it was a fast crash as the front part of the white Mercedes Benz SUV disintegrated because of the effect and despite the fact that the airbags sent they were of no utilisation.

Nishit Narayana was recently appointed as a director in the family-run Narayana Group of Educational Institutions.Nishit and his companion Raja Varma evidently went out for a late night ride after substantial showers joined by fast winds lashed the city.

The twosome was stuck for quite a while at a companion’s home and held up till the waterlogging gotten before setting out once more.

Police said that the mishap occurred close to a curve on Jubilee Hills 36 between Peddamma sanctuary and Madhapur where the SUV smashed into column number 9.

It is not known who was driving at the time of the mishap and whether the duo had consumed liquor, and police are also investigating if the late night storm caused the accident.

The duo were extricated from the mangled remains of the SUV and rushed Apollo Hospital where they were declared dead on arrival.

Dr P Narayana who is on an official visit in London is hurrying back. Telugu Desam Party pioneers in the city and Narayana’s Cabinet associates in Vijayawada are racing to the city.

A storm created devastation in Hyderabad, parts of Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh before the end of last night.

Fast winds coming to up to 100 kms for every hour tore through Hyderabad, evacuating trees and boards while substantial showers brought on immersion everywhere throughout the city which was gotten unprepared.

Several vehicles were harmed as removed trees fell on them. More prominent Hyderabad Municipal Corporation authorities said that as power was immediately detached it deflected setbacks as electrical cables snapped and fell on the streets.