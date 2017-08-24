Andhra native goes missing in Delaware ,suicide suspected

Prudhvinath Kanduri, hails from Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh has left behind indications that he was attempting suicide. The issue of the youth came to light after his friends alerted his parents, Rajeswari Kanduri and Gopalkrishna Kanduri. They in turn wrote on Tuesday to John Carney, Governor of Delaware, the Indian Embassy in Washington and to the Delaware Police, asking for immediate help.

As per the letter written by his father, Gopalkrishna, Prudhivinath was staying at 21 Bridal Path, Wilmington, and was missing for a day. His friends had found on his tablet PC that he was searching for ways to commit suicide.

The police personnel searched his residence on Monday evening, following their complaint to the local police. Multiple empty vials of Diphenhydramine, a strong sleep inducing drug, and knives strewn nearby along with a napkin with blood stains on it, were revealed during the searches, thus indicating a suicide attempt.

On Monday, Prudhivnath had not gone to work and since then his phone was not being answered, with him not returning home either. According to information available from local sources, Prudhvinath had reportedly rented a car from an agency, Enterprise, on Kirkwood Highway, but there was no news of his whereabouts.

Meanwhile, an alert had been issued by the New Castle County Police too stating that the youngster was missing from around 7 pm on Monday, and described him as a white male, 5’8” tall, 165 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. Police have asked for information on the whereabouts of Prudhvinath to be passed onto the New Castle County Police by dialing (302) 573-2800 or on their website at www.NCCPD.com