Andhra Pradesh bandh today | Security tightened, schools shut

After the Left called for a Bandh in Andhra Pradesh today protesting against the alleged injustices in the state Union Budget 2018-19, security has been tightened in the state along with school shut down.

While the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and several other smaller parties have called for the shutdown, the YSR Congress and Congress have also backed the shutdown call.

The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has also called for protests in the state to express solidarity with its MPs, who have been constantly trying to stall the proceedings in both the Houses of Parliament to demand justice to the state.

More than 1,300 APSRTC (Andhra Pradesh Surface Road Transport Corporation) buses were stopped in Visakhapatnam during bandh called by Left parties in protest, news agency ANI reported.

According to news agency IANS, Director General of Police M Malakondaiah has directed Superintendents of Police in all districts to take all measures to maintain law and order. The officials in districts have been asked to take precautionary measures to protect public property and also keep a tight vigil.