Andhra Pradesh becomes second state to achieve 100% electrification

Vijayawada,Sept13:Andhra Pradesh has become the second state in the country after Gujarat to achieve 100 per cent electrification of households, a latest report has said.

JM Financials published the report based on a national-level survey on electrification in various states.

Discussing this through a tele-conference with top officials of the Energy Department on Tuesday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said, “We achieved 100 per cent electrification by June-end. Now, you have to set a target of ensuring uninterrupted world-class quality power supply.”

He said access to electricity was a key socio-economic development indicator, but this was an area where there was still a significant gap in India.

About 35 per cent rural households in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and Assam still lacked access to power supply, he claimed.

The Chief Minister asked the Department officials to chalk out an action plan to be implemented from the grassroots level so as to make the power sector self-sufficient in the long run.

“Whatever we have achieved in the power sector in the last two years is no doubt very significant, but is not sufficient.

“We have to render world-class services to the consumers by providing uninterrupted power supply on par with global standards, at affordable prices,” he said.

“Continuous improvement is required and the sector should keep abreast of the latest technological developments,” he added.

Principal Secretary (Energy and Infrastructure) Ajay Jain informed Naidu they were preparing a strategy plan to reduce overall transmission and distribution losses, which currently stood at 10.3 per cent, to single digit by the end of the current financial year.

An investment of Rs 20,000 crore has been proposed over the next five years to strengthen the transmission and distribution systems and extend power supply connection on demand, he said.

Energy efficiency and conservation activities would also be taken up in a big way in all government departments and other sectors, Jain said.