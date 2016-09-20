Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu declares ‘war’ against contagious diseases

Vijayawada , Sep 20: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today declared a “war” on contagious diseases with an aim to root them out of the state.

“From the Chief Minister to the village sarpanch, from the Chief Secretary to the village secretary everyone should take part in this war. We have to eliminate the mosquitoes and create awareness among people on the need to maintain clean surroundings,” Naidu told district Collectors and other officials in a tele-conference this morning.

A senior IAS officer would coordinate the activities in each district.

“Our aim is to completely wipe out nine contagious diseases like malaria, dengue, chikungunya, diarrhoea, typhoid, swine flu from the state. Awareness should be spread on the causes of the diseases and the precautions to avoid them. Everyone should educate five others in this regard,” Chandrababu said.

“Everyone should take this as a challenge and remain vigilant. Awareness rallies should be taken out across the state on the (September) 24th,” he said.

Teams of doctors, nurses, paramedics, ANMs, students, nutritionists and government officials should conduct a door-to-door campaign and supply required medical kits to the households and also sensitise them on maintaining clean surroundings and hygiene, the Chief Minister said.