Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu starts functioning from Velagapudi

Vijayawada, Nov 30 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday began conducting administration work from the interim state secretariat at Velagapudi in upcoming state capital Amaravati near here.

Nearly two months after the inauguration of the Interim Government Complex, the Chief Minister has started functioning from his office.

Secretariat employees and officials accorded a warm welcome to Chandrababu Naidu, who had been functioning from a camp office in Vijayawada for more than a year.

Speaking on the occasion, he called upon all people to work together to build the state capital as a world-class city.

He said the entire administration would now function from Velagapudi.

Naidu said this was the second time that people had to move to a new capital empty-handed. He recalled that the situation was same when the capital was shifted from Kurnool to Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister said that with the bifurcation he had to operate from Lakeview Guest House and later he was functioning from a bus.

He noted that employees made many sacrifices and faced many problems in shifting from Hyderabad to Velagapudi.

The Chief Minister described the employees as his family members and assured that he will stand by them as the family head and solve their problems. He hoped that the employees will work hard to solve the people’s problems.

The state administration had started functioning from the Interim Government Complex on October 3.

The first cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held here on Thursday.

–IANS