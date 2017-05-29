Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurates a fleet of 100 electric bikes for Vizag Smart City

Visakhapatnam, May 29 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today inaugurated a fleet of 100 Limitless Electric Bikes in the Vizag Smart City. Speaking after inaugurating the electric bikes here, he said that the Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) had earned the distinction of becoming India’s first municipal corporation to deploy mass electric two-wheeler mobility system.

This is first-of-its-kind initiative that will provide GVMC’s sanitary supervisors with economical and emission free mobility option for daily supervision and patrols. Limitless e-bikes are being supplied to the state government by electric vehicle manufacturing start up, Gayam Motor Works (GMW). The e-bikes come with a detachable battery that can be fully charged within 2.5 hours and picks up from 0-25 kmph in 5 seconds.

The GMW Chief operating Officer Harsha said the electric bikes have been designed in two variants for easy and effortless riding. The unique combination of smart pedal assist system, high-performance battery and a throttle makes it incredibly easy to start riding from a complete stop.

The e-bikes come with a detachable battery that can be fully charged within 2.5 hours and picks up from 0-25 kmph in 5 seconds. The running cost by replacing motorbikes with these e-bikes can be brought down from Rs 2/km to as low as Rs 0.07/km. The higher variant gives a range of 60 km/charge and the lower variant gives a range of 30 km/charge. Riders need not worry about having enough energy left as they can pedal the e-bike back to the destination.