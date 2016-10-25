Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister N Chinarajappa injured in lift crash

Vijayawada, Oct 25: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister N. Chinarajappa was on Tuesday injured in a lift accident at a hospital in Kakinada town, police said.

The minister sustained injuries on his legs when the lift wire snapped as he was getting down from third floor of Sanjeevani Hospital.

A police constable and a photographer accompanying him were also injured.

The minister was treated at the same private hospital where he had gone to call on those affected by carbon monoxide gas leak in a factory in East Godavari district.

He was leaving the hospital when the accident occurred.

–IANS