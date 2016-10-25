Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister N Chinarajappa injured in lift crash

October 25, 2016 | By :

Vijayawada, Oct 25:  Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister N. Chinarajappa was on Tuesday injured in a lift accident at a hospital in Kakinada town, police said.

The minister sustained injuries on his legs when the lift wire snapped as he was getting down from third floor of Sanjeevani Hospital.

A police constable and a photographer accompanying him were also injured.

The minister was treated at the same private hospital where he had gone to call on those affected by carbon monoxide gas leak in a factory in East Godavari district.

He was leaving the hospital when the accident occurred.

–IANS

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Distribution of essential commodities under Chandranna Kanuka scheme begins in Andhra
New design of Legislative Assembly and HC in Andhra Pradesh to have a touch of film director S S Rajamouli
Andhra techie working for Dell loses his life while working out in the gym
Andhra resident caught at KIA smuggling gold worth Rs 30 lakh from Riyadh
Indian doctor from Andhra abducted in Libya 18 months ago ,rescued,to come back to India
Rohith Vemula not a Dalit, says collector; Andhra government to cancel SC certificate
Top