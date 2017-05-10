Andhra Pradesh Minister Dr. P Narayana’s son Nishit Narayana,and his friend lost their lives, after their Mercedes G63 AMG crashed in Hyderabad

Hyderabad ,May10:In an unfortunate incident, Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Dr. P Narayana’s son Nishit Narayana, 22 and his friend Raja Ravi Varma, 23, lost their lives, after their Mercedes G63 AMG crashed in the early hours of Wednesday. The accident occurred around 3.00 am and saw the luxury SUV crash into one of the metro rail pillars in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Both occupants were taken to the Apollo hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

Preliminary reports suggest that Nishit was trying to tackle a partially inundated road and hit the metro pillar. Hyderabad saw unseasonal rain last night, coupled with thunder and hailstorm, which snapped the power lines. Large sections of the road, it is said, were under water at the time of the incident. That said, we will be waiting for the official police report and will update this piece to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The SUV seems to have taken the hardest hit on its left side, and the images show the catastrophic damage the car has been through. It is still not clear though whether the occupants were driving under the influence of alcohol or if there was a mechanical failure that caused the accident.