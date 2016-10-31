Andhra Pradesh and Telengana top in all-India ranking 2016, for Ease of Doing Business

New Delhi, Oct 31: Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the report on State-wise Ease of Doing Business rankings on Monday.

The rankings are on the basis of 340-point business reform action plan and their implementation by the States. This covers the period from July 1, 2015 to June 30, 2016.

Andhra Pradesh and Telengana topped the all-India ranking with 98.78 per cent each, followed by Gujarat with 98.21 per cent; Chhattisgarh with 97.32 per cent and Madhya Pradesh with 97.01 per cent.

Haryana ranked sixth with 96.95 per cent followed by Jharkhand with 96.57 per cent; Rajasthan with 96.43 per cent; Uttarakhand with 96.13 per cent and Maharashtra completed the top 10 with 92.86 per cent.

At least 32 States and Union Territories submitted evidence of implementation of 7,124 reforms. These submissions were reviewed by the World Bank team and validated by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion’s (DIPP’s) team.

Gujarat slipped to third position from the first rank last year. The national implementation average stands at 48.93 per cent, significantly higher than last year’s national average of 32 per cent, according to a DIPP statement. This demonstrates the great progress made by States this year, said the statement.

The laggards falling in the “jump start needed” category with an implementation percentage of 0-40 per cent include Kerala, Goa, Tripura, Daman and Diu, Assam, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Puducherry, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, Meghalaya , Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.