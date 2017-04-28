Andhra resident caught at KIA smuggling gold worth Rs 30 lakh from Riyadh

BENGALURU,April28: In yet another nifty way of smuggling gold into Bengaluru via the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), a 40-year-old man was apprehended with a large audio speaker containing 10 gold biscuits weighing over 1 kg. The biscuits were cleverly concealed in the speaker’s voice coil.The passenger was sent to prison and gold worth over Rs 30 lakh seized from him. Sources with the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Bengaluru Customs identified the suspect as Mahammad Raffi Shaik , a native of Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, who was working at a metal fabrication unit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Shaik landed at KIA on Wednesday evening via Muscat by Oman Air (flight number WY 283), with the speaker in his check-in luggage. He had obtained an emergency certificate for travel from the Indian embassy as his passport was in the custody of his Gulf employer. “We zeroed in on Shaik through our regular passenger profiling after flights land at KIA.