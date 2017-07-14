Andhra techie working for Dell loses his life while working out in the gym

Hyderabad,July14:A 22-year-old techie who used to work for Dell lost his life while working out in the gym. According to media reports by The News Minute, The deceased has been identified as Varun Kumar. According to the police, Varun had arrived before his swipe in time and dashed to the gym before his shift started. As he began to work out, he complained of chest pain and began sweating. According to media reports, Varun was rushed to Max Care hospital where it was declared that he was brought dead.It is suspected that Varun died due to exhaustion caused by excessive workout in the gym. Varun was a native of Vishakhapatnam and had joined Dell a year ago and had been going to the gym regularly. Media reports have it that Varun had some heart problem and did not eat properly on Tuesday night and reached before his swipe-in time to workout.

How can excessive exercising affect your body?

Excessive exercising is not good for your health. Many people continue to increase both volume and intensity of exercise as they progress, even if the body cannot adapt to it. As the intensity of exercise goes up, exercise volume must go down. Long duration and intense exercise set the body in muscle breakdown mode, where there is a net protein breakdown in the body. During this time, cortisol release is high to decrease muscle inflammation. Excessive exercise for which the body is not prepared can cause extensive oxidative damage. Free radical production goes up during exhausting, high-intensity workouts and such free radical activity is associated with oxidative damage to the muscles, liver, blood and other tissues.