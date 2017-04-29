Andhra woman finds coal pieces inside Tirupathi laddu

Nellore,April29: After nut, bolt, key chain, and panparag covers, it is the turn of coal pieces to find their way into most-sought-after Tirupati laddu. A woman devotee, Devabhaktuni Yamini of Lakshmipuram village of Challapalli mandal in Krishna District, noticed black particles in the laddu distributed inside the holy shrine in Tirumala on Friday and she was about to eat it.

More shocking for the woman was the alleged behavior of the TTD staff when she went to complain. Speaking to this newspaper, she alleged that the TTD staff manning counter No 30 at Laddu distribution centre, demanded to know whether she is a Christian after she insisted him to give a receipt as acknowledgement after handing over a written complaint.