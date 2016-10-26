Andhra woman loses both legs after being thrown under a train by lover since she couldn’t give dowry

Vizianagaram ,Oct26:In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old girl lost both her legs after her lover allegedly tried to kill her by pushing her in front of a running train in Andhra’s Vizianagaram district.

For the past six years, Neelaveni and 24-year-old Ramakrishna were reported to have been in love. Both were residents of Velagavalasa village of Terlam mandal and were working as singers in an orchestra group.

Two years ago, Neelaveni asked Ramakrishna to marry her after her parents started looking for a marriage alliance for her.

However, Ramakrishna kept postponing the marriage, claiming that his parents would not accept the proposal without Rs10 lakh as dowry.

The New Indian Express quoted Neelaveni saying:

“Recently, when I told him that my family could not afford such a huge dowry and pleaded him to marry me, he said we had no option but to commit suicide.”

The couple on Monday night went to the railway tracks near Cheepurupalle railway station, to commit suicide. When the train arrived, Ramakrishna pushed Neelaveni under the train and escaped from the spot.

It was reported that the railway linemen and a few others noticed her and rushed her to the hospital. She survived the mishap but lost her legs.

Neelaveni has lodged a complaint against Ramakrishna, who is presently on the run. The police have launched a manhunt for the accused. The cops also claimed that Ramakrishna had tried to stage the incident as a suicide but failed.