Android 7.1 Nougat for Nexus and MotoX phones is here

California,Oct28:Android 7.1 Nougat has rolled out for Galaxy Nexus and Moto X devices. In addition, developers have released the preview of the latest version of android running in Nexus phones and others. Check the list of devices here!

Samsung and Motorola have stopped supporting Galaxy Nexus and Moto X years ago which means the two handsets were running an outdated mobile operating system. However, according to 9 to 5 Google, Galaxy Nexus and Moto X will received software updates most especially that Android 7.1 Nougat have started rolling out for them.

CyanogenMod and Unlegacy are two android communities who developed the custom ROM of the latest Nougat for the two handsets. Everything works just fine with Galaxy Nexus phone except for the reported problems on GPS whereas in Moto X, there are functionalities that didn’t work such as video recording and microphone.

Google Nexus Phones, Pixel C Tablet

Despite Google’s announcement on the discontinuation of Nexus brand, Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X phones are likely to get the Android 7.1 Nougat update alongside Google Pixel C tablet. According to The Verge, the developer preview will be released in October while the public release is scheduled in December.

Features like Night Light, new circular icons support, quick display response, touch optimization and app shortcuts through long-press are among the features to be brought by Android 7.1 Nougat to Nexus 6P, 5X and Pixel C Tablet. But the devices are required to install the Android Beta program to automatically install the latest version of Android.

However, the said version of Android 7.1 Nougat will not be exactly the same as running in the newly launched Google Pixel and Pixel XL phones. There are three features that are meant to be Pixel-exclusive for the meantime and they are Pixel Camera, Pixel Launcher and 24/7 Customer Support built-in within the device.