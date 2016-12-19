Andy Murray bags BBC Spoty award for record third time

December 19, 2016 | By :
World number one Andy Murray capped off his glorious year by winning the coveted BBC Sports Personality of the Year award for a record third time.

Melbourne, Dec.19:  World number one Andy Murray capped off his glorious year by winning the coveted BBC Sports Personality of the Year award for a record third time.
After being presented the award by former boxer Lennox Lewis at the ceremony in Birmingham, the 29-year-old thanked his team as well as his family for all the sacrifices and faith they had put in him.
“I’d like to thank everyone who voted. I really appreciate all of your support. I’d obviously like to thank my team. They make a lot of sacrifices for me. They spend time away from their families at times of the year like this and I really appreciate all of your support, news.com.au quoted Murray as saying.
Murray further admitted that it has been an amazing year for the British sport and that he is extremely proud to be a part of it.
“I appreciate everyone’s support and congrats to all of the athletes there tonight. It’s been an amazing year for British sport and I’m very proud to be a part of it,” he said.
Murray has been awarded for his stellar season, having ended Novak Djokovic’ 122-week reign to become the second-oldest player since John Newcombe in 1974 to debut at World No. 1.
The Briton notched up a total of nine titles this year, including a second Wimbledon title and a second Olympic singles gold in Rio de Janeiro.
Two-time Olympic triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee finished second ahead of 58-year-old showjumper Nick Skelton, who became the oldest British gold medallist since 1908 in Rio Olympics.

(ANI)

Tags: ,
Related News
ATP Rogers Cup: World number one Andy Murray Withdrawn
Andy Murray is crowned Sports Personality of the year 2016
Tennis world number two Andy Murray says he is fit for the Rio Olympic Games 
Andy Murray beats Milos Raonic to claim Wimbledon 2016 title
Andy Murray beats Tomas Berdych ,to plays Milos Raonic in Wimbledon final
French Open 2016: Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray chase history at Rolland Garros
Top