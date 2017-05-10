Andy Murray beat Romanian Marius Copil to reach the third round of the Madrid Open

Madrid,May10: World number one Andy Murray beat Romanian Marius Copil 6-4 6-3 to reach the third round of the Madrid Open on Tuesday.

The Briton made a slow start against an opponent 103 places below him in the world rankings but he broke Copil`s serve in the 10th game to take the set and found his feet in the second after breaking at 3-2.

He finished off the big-serving Romanian in 83 minutes without having faced a break point.

Murray, runner up in Madrid last year to Novak Djokovic, is likely to face a real test of his number one status at the tournament where anything less than a final berth will reduce his overall ranking points.

Crowd favourite Rafael Nadal will make his first appearance at the tournament he has won a record four times when he meets Italian Fabio Fognini on Wednesday.

Nadal has made a flying start to the claycourt season by winning the Monte Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open for a record-extending 10th time.

World number two Djokovic will meet Nicolas Almagro, who won an all-Spanish affair against Tommy Robredo 6-3 3-6 6-1.