Andy Murray beats Milos Raonic to claim Wimbledon 2016 title

Wimbledon July 11 :Murray clinched his third Grand Slam title as he brushed aside Canada`s Milos Raonic with an imperious 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/2) victory in Sunday`s final.

The 29-year-old is the first Briton to secure multiple All England Club titles since Fred Perry in the 1930s and only the 12th man to win Wimbledon more than once.

Having suffered painful defeats in eight of his previous 10 Grand Slam finals, the world number two has set his sights on using Wimbledon as a springboard for even more success in the coming years.

“I still feel like my best tennis is ahead of me, that I have an opportunity to win more,” Murray said.

“The last three months have been some of the best I`ve played in my career in terms of consistency.

“Everyone`s time comes at different stages. Some come in their early 20s, some mid 20s. Hopefully mine is still to come.”

Murray has reached all three Grand Slam finals in 2016, losing the previous two in Australia and France to Djokovic.

As Andy Murray headed for the champion’s dinner at the Guildhall for the second time, three years after his first, he finally had time to properly savour the unique joy of owning not only the Wimbledon title, but the love of a nation, as well as his family.

Andy Murray: ‘I’m going to make sure I enjoy this Wimbledon title’ With his wife, Kim, by his side, and his mother and father not far behind, Murray might also have spared a thought en route for his brother, Jamie, who had flown to Belgrade earlier with the Great Britain Davis Cup team in preparation for the quarter-final against Serbia later in the week. He hopes to join him shortly and then look ahead to retaining his gold medal at the Rio Olympics in August, as well as mounting a challenge with Jamie for the doubles title there. On a warm summer’s evening, life could hardly be better.

For now, though, the glow of victory gave him a more immediate rush. He had comprehensively beaten Milos Raonic 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in two hours and 48 minutes, and Centre Court belonged to him. The applause that greeted his victory was as prolonged as his tearful celebration, his head buried in his towel as he shuddered uncontrollably.