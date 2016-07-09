Andy Murray beats Tomas Berdych ,to plays Milos Raonic in Wimbledon final

Wimbledon July 9: Britain’s Andy Murray beat Tomas Berdych in straight sets to reach his third Wimbledon final, where he will face Canadian sixth seed Milos Raonic.

Murray saw off Czech 10th seed Berdych 6-3 6-3 6-3 on Centre Court, and is one win from repeating his 2013 triumph and winning a third Grand Slam title.

The Scot, 29, overtakes Fred Perry in reaching an 11th major final – a new record for a British man.

Raonic earlier beat Roger Federer in a thrilling five-set contest.

Murray might have played in 10 previous Grand Slam finals but Sunday will provide a new experience – his first major final without Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer across the net.

The British number one has a 6-3 record against Raonic, and beat the Canadian in the Queen’s Club final ahead of Wimbledon.

“Obviously to make a Wimbledon final is a good achievement and I’ve got one more to go on Sunday,” Murray told BBC Sport.

“The older you get, you never know how many chances you’re going to get to play in a Grand Slam final. I’m glad I managed to get through today.

“You learn from those matches for sure, those experiences in the past have helped me a lot, playing against some of the best players of all time.”