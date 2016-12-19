Andy Murray is crowned Sports Personality of the year 2016

Birmingham,Dec19:Jason Kenny and Laura Trott led the glamour as they arrived at the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year Awards at Birmingham’s Genting Arena on Sunday.

The Rio Olympic cyclists, who married in a secret ceremony in September, turned heads in their glamorous cocktail attire as the put on a loved-up display at the prestigious awards show – which saw Andy Murray crowned the Sports Personality Of The Year.

He won despite his wife Kim admitting she had supported showjumper Nick Skelton.

A source told the paper: ‘Jason is likely to be given a knighthood and Laura will probably be made a dame. They are very much the poster couple of this year’s honours.

‘The whole thing is going to be dominated by sports stars but Laura and Jason are the standouts.’

However, the couple were beaten to the grand prize on the night by Andy Murray, who also won in 2013 and 2015, as he was crowned the Sports Personality Of The Year.

The Scot, 29, who is the first person to win the prize on three separate occasions, was presented with his award at his training camp in Miami by Lennox Lewis.