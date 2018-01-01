Anees, the son of Tufail Ahmad says: ‘No country worse than Pakistan’

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir), Jan 1: The world has not seen a worse country than Pakistan, the son of a late Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan said on Monday.

Anees, whose father Tufail Ahmad lost his life on Sunday in the Pulwama terror attack, also appealed the government to take measures to stop the menace of terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

“Militancy has not ended; our jawans are continuing to sacrifice their lives; please do something. The world has not seen a country worse than Pakistan,” Anees said while talking to ANI at Dodasan village in Rajouri district.

Five jawans lost their lives after terrorists stormed a training centre in Pulwama district in the wee hours of Sunday. The terrorists first lobbed grenades and then began indiscriminate firing and entered the training centre in Awantipora. Three terrorists were also killed.

In another incident yesterday, a soldier lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera sector. The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing on Indian Army posts in the early hours wherein the Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively.

(ANI)