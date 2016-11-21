Angela Merkel to seek fourth term as German Chancellor

Berlin,Nov21:Germany’s centre-right Chancellor Angela Merkel has announced that she will run for a fourth term in office.

Speaking at a meeting of her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Berlin, she said she expected her toughest campaign to date, and vowed to “fight for our values and our way of life”.

General elections are expected in Germany next year.

Mrs Merkel’s poll ratings have slipped since the height of her popularity but she retains wide support.

The chancellor, who has been in office since 2005, is being challenged by the populist right-wing AfD party.

She announced she would stand again after meeting party leaders at CDU headquarters.

She told reporters that the decision to run for a fourth term had been “anything but trivial after 11 years in office”.

She added that she expected challenges from both the right and the left of the political spectrum.

In September, Mrs Merkel accepted responsibility for election defeats for the CDU in several states and conceded that her open-door policy towards migrants was a factor.