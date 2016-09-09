Angelina Jolie of Kurdistan’, Asia Ramazan Antar , YPJ woman soldier, dies while battling ISIS in Syria

Syria,Sept9:Asia Ramazan Antar was only 18 when she joined the Kurdish military organization, Yekineyen Parastina Jin (YPJ), or the Women’s Protection Unit.

Asia Ramazan Antar, 20, dubbed the ‘Kurdish Angelina Jolie’ has died fighting #ISIS pic.twitter.com/iPqFn4UX9Y — Syria Today (@todayinsyria) September 8, 2016



If reports are to be believed, this young girl was martyred in a fierce battle with the ISIS in Syria last week. She was 22.

Kurdish female fighter of #YPJ Viyan Qamişlo martyred on Manbij fronts against savages #ISIS Rats. #ŞehîdNamiren RIP pic.twitter.com/M3rcAAsEhe — Struggle Of Kurds (@StruggleOfKurds) September 1, 2016

Asia, who is also being referred to as Viyan Qamislo in multiple posts, was dubbed the ‘Angelina Jolie of Kurdistan’ for her stark resemblance to the Hollywood superstar.

Earlier this month, multiple reports surfaced the social media claiming that 22-year-old soldier had lost her life “in a battle against Daesh” .

A report says she was killed during “a clash between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Turkish-backed Syrian opposition”.

The news of her death, however, has not been officially confirmed.

The Iran Front Page says Asia was born in the north-eastern Syrian of Qamishli. At the age of 18, she was recruited by YPJ, for which she is said to have been fought some of key clashes against the ISIS.

The YPJ was set up in 2012 as the all-girls division of the Kurdish militia, People’s Protection Units (i.e. Yekineyen Parastina Gel, or YPG). As of 2014, the YPJ had over 7,000 female volunteer soldiers between the ages of 18 and 40.