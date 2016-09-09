Angelique Kerber runs past Caroline Wozniacki at US Open

New York, Sep 9: New World No.1 Angelique Kerber marked her rise to the top of the rankings with a commanding 6-4, 6-3 win over Caroline Wozniacki to reach her first US Open final — her third major final of the year.

With Serena Williams stunned in the semi-finals earlier on Thursday by Karolina Pliskova, Kerber stepped onto Arthur Ashe Stadium as the provisional World No.1 — she will assume the top spot when the new rankings are released on Monday.

But the German didn’t show any sign of nerves in her straight sets defeat of two-time US Open finalist Danish Wozniacki.

“It was not so easy to go then on court, because I knew it actually before that if Serena lost, of course, that I will be the No. 1,” Kerber explained after the match, as per wtatennis.com.

“So it was not so easy mentally, but I was trying to not put too much pressure on myself.”

The German opened the match aggressively, breaking Wozniacki’s serve twice and going up 4-0. Kerber stayed composed even when Wozniacki’ raised her aggression, finally finding her rhythm in the match to wrestle the break back.

Both players excel at outlasting their opponents in long rallies, but against Kerber Wozniacki committed too many unforced errors to keep up.

She struck 26 unforced errors to Kerber’s 16 against 21 winners to Kerber’s 19. Kerber opened the second set with another double break lead, and powered through to her third Grand Slam final of the year after an hour and a half contest.

“I was always dreaming about being No.1 when I was really young. Yeah, it feels just great,” Kerber said after the match. “I remember the match also in Cincinnati where I have the chance to reach it with the win there.”