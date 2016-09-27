Anger mounts in Delhi over murder of school teacher by Class 12 students, miscreants were regular offenders, parents ignored complaints

New Delhi, September 27: The murder of a Delhi government school teacher by two class 12 students has resulted in teachers strongly demanding stringent action against the murderers.

The incident was reported at Government Boys Senior Secondary School in west Delhi’s Nangloi.

The agitated protestors demanded a compensation for the kin of the deceased and a speedy probe in the matter.

“This incident has happened with a very nice person; he was a very hard working teacher. The whole society of teachers is very sad over this incident. And we demand that the government gives the kin of the deceased Rs.five crore as compensation and his children government jobs according to their calibre. And, we also demand that those students be punished,” said government school association senior vice president Rajbeer.

Expressing grief over the incident, a history teacher in the same school said the accused were regular offenders.

“The boys were regular miscreants. They used to create indiscipline all the time, they even used to bunk classes and the school, they had a group. We did counsel them, but it had no effect. The victim Mukesh Kumar ji was their class teacher. We tried to inform their parents, summoned them but none of them paid heed. Then, we posted letters when parents of a few children came to the school and we informed them,” said Jasveer Chillar, the history teacher.

Chillar further said the incident took place after 5 p.m. when Kumar was arranging answer sheets. He also said that the accused stabbed Kumar and ran away.

‘We came running, but by that time, the accused had run away. They were seen running away. We tried to catch them, but they jumped across the wall and ran away,” he said.

According to reports, the police has identified the two boys and detained them.

School authorities said Mukesh Kumar, a Hindi teacher, was allegedly attacked with a knife in a school room after an examination yesterday. Kumar, 45, who was on ventilator support at the Balaji Action Hospital succumbed to his injuries this morning.

